QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $54.00 million and $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

