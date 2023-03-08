Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 693,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,806,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,070 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $5,230,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,700 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
