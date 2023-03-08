Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 693,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,806,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,070 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $5,230,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,700 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.