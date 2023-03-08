Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $64.98 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,997,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

