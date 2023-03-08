Ranpak (PACK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 15.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

