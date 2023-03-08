Reach (RCH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) will be posting its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCH traded down GBX 12.65 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.94). The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,334. Reach has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 203.49 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £247.31 million, a PE ratio of 390.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.21.

Reach Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 4.46 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Reach’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Reach

In other news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09), for a total value of £142,496.90 ($171,352.69). 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

