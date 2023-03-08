Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/2/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $118.00.

2/28/2023 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Splunk Trading Up 0.1 %

Splunk stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

