Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Trading Down 1.8%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.34. 844,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 524,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recruit in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.