Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $365.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $141,955. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.