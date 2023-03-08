Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Itron (ITRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2023 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/2/2023 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/28/2023 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Itron had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Itron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Itron stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -244.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock worth $675,353 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,741,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after acquiring an additional 689,990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $14,519,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

