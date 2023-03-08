Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):
- 3/8/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/3/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
