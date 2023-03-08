Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM):

3/8/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/3/2023 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market Inc alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.