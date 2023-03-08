RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

