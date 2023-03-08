Ribbon Finance Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $73.27 million and $485,270.57 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

