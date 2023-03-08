Richard A. Novak Sells 985 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FHI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 1,247,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 576.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,871 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 902,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.