Richard F. Wallman Acquires 10,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CECO Environmental

A number of analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.