Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 185.35

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,922 ($71.21) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,058.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,441.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 922.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.21), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,316.67). 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.58) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.13) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.70).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

