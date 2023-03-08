RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Insider Acquires £418,243 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Costeletos acquired 20,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($502,937.71).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

RCP stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,970.50 ($23.70). The company had a trading volume of 109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,683. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,896 ($22.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,691.81 ($32.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,013 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,123.35.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,605.63%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.