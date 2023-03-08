Robert H. Niehaus Sells 76,087 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $837,717.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.9 %

ZETA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 1,035,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 32.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,008 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.