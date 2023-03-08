Robert J. Byrne Sells 2,500 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. 123,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,225. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $101.75.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.