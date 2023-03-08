Robert L. Mccormick Sells 10,341 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 56,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $838.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.