Robert L. Mccormick Sells 10,341 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Douglas Dynamics Price Performance
NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 56,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $838.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.03.
Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
