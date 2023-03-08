Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI opened at $1.60 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

