Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
RMTI opened at $1.60 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
