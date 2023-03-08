Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 3.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. 499,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.