Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$4.50

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

BlackBerry Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BB stock traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,218. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.14.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$227.73 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

