Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. EQT has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
