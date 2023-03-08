Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to “Outperform”

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.0 %

BMRRY stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

