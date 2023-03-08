Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE RSI opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

