Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 51,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 472,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

