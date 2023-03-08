Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on R. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.