Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Up 0.2%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.60 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.20). Approximately 113,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 532,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.20).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

