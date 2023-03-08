Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

