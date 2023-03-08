Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

SFE opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

