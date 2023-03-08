Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

