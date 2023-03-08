Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 202.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $512.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.78. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $73,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

