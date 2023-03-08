Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

