Scotiabank Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$71.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATD. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.38.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATD traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.13. 457,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$47.00 and a 12-month high of C$65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.