SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.
SEA Stock Up 21.8 %
SE opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.