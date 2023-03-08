SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

SE opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

