Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 43.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 15.8% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,728,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.90.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 69.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.