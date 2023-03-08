Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 961.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Semrush in the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Semrush by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

