Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.93.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
