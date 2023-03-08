Service Properties Trust’s (SVC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.26. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

