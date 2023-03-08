Service Properties Trust’s (SVC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Service Properties Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.26. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
