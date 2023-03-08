Seth Blackley Sells 73,928 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 883,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

