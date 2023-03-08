Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHENGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. 44,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 108,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $22,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after buying an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.