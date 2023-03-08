Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. 44,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 108,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.
