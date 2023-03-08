Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. 44,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 108,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $22,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after buying an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

