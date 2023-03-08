Shentu (CTK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003357 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $67.13 million and $4.30 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Shentu
Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,207,497 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.
