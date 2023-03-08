ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ShiftPixy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PIXY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares during the period.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

