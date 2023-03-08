ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 4.5%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $188.38 and last traded at $189.40. 169,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 506,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.
ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
