Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Declines By 10.9%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAJ. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Canon by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Canon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Stock Performance

Canon Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Canon has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

