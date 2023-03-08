Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Drops By 5.6%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

