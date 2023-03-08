Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Expands By 6.1%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 16,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

NYSE CS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,814,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,160,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.