Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Drops By 5.9%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Daseke by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daseke by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Daseke by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 433,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading

