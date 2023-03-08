Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Declines By 11.0%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 185.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 119,734 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $244,180,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

About Earthstone Energy

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 1,139,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

