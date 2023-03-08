Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rises By 6.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Elastic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 1,140,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

