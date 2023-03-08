Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rises By 6.3%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Elastic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 1,140,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.