Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 177,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 378,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

