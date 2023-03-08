Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 177,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 378,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
